Previous
Photo 991
The Town Hall, Kendal
it was the 3.00pm carillion that alerted me
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5578
photos
57
followers
24
following
271% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
9th February 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town hall
,
b-w
,
kendal
,
jgb
,
for2024
