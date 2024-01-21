Sign up
The BIG and small reveal!
Many thanks to JackierR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for my Diedre and MiniDee for my forthcoming Year of the Dragon #yoftd
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Here she is
@jackier
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
!
THANK YOU VERY MUCH. YES! I'M SHOUTING!!
January 21st, 2024
@casablanca
@narayani
January 21st, 2024
@pcoulson
@beverley365
January 21st, 2024
@judithdeacon
January 21st, 2024
