Previous
Happy Year of the Dragon! by anniesue
9 / 365

Happy Year of the Dragon!

I had hoped to see tiny dragons in the pond at Acorn Bank, but they must still be hibernating in the mud.

-

So, as a backup, I had downloaded, colour-changed (for my purple-loving friend) and printed some cone dragons.

-

'But how shall we cut them?' she cried. 'With these scissors that I have brought.' 'And how shall we stick them?' she wailed. 'With this sticky I have bought!'

-

Honestly!!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Happy New Year!
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous… love them!
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise