9 / 365
Happy Year of the Dragon!
I had hoped to see tiny dragons in the pond at Acorn Bank, but they must still be hibernating in the mud.
-
So, as a backup, I had downloaded, colour-changed (for my purple-loving friend) and printed some cone dragons.
-
'But how shall we cut them?' she cried. 'With these scissors that I have brought.' 'And how shall we stick them?' she wailed. 'With this sticky I have bought!'
-
Honestly!!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5580
photos
57
followers
24
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
2
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
DSC-WX350
10th February 2024 1:59pm
Tags
paper
,
dragon
,
yoftd
Corinne C
ace
Happy New Year!
February 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous… love them!
February 10th, 2024
