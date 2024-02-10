Happy Year of the Dragon!

I had hoped to see tiny dragons in the pond at Acorn Bank, but they must still be hibernating in the mud.



-



So, as a backup, I had downloaded, colour-changed (for my purple-loving friend) and printed some cone dragons.



-



'But how shall we cut them?' she cried. 'With these scissors that I have brought.' 'And how shall we stick them?' she wailed. 'With this sticky I have bought!'



-



Honestly!!