Previous
Next
first dragon of the day by anniesue
212 / 365

first dragon of the day

although more shouting obviously went on beforehand!

This is at Portmeirion
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh! Have always wanted to visit Portmeirion! Still smiling at you shouting “dragon” a lot in Wales 😂😂
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise