Previous
Next
212 / 365
first dragon of the day
although more shouting obviously went on beforehand!
This is at Portmeirion
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
SM-A047F
18th October 2024 10:22am
dragon
gatehouse
portmeirion
yoftd
Casablanca
ace
Oooh! Have always wanted to visit Portmeirion! Still smiling at you shouting “dragon” a lot in Wales 😂😂
October 20th, 2024
