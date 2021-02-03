Sign up
Photo 388
If I'm outside Crescent Cards ...
I must be in Crescent Road (Windermere) - I also banked an 'O' road
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3264
photos
59
followers
27
following
Tags
c
,
crescent road
