Previous
my "fossil" by anniesue
Photo 469

my "fossil"

thought it was, then thought it was the mark left by a drilling bit - then thought it could be the tube where a tee trunk was ... who knows?!
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Could be an ammonite
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise