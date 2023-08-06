Sign up
Photo 469
my "fossil"
thought it was, then thought it was the mark left by a drilling bit - then thought it could be the tube where a tee trunk was ... who knows?!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
DSC-WX350
6th August 2023 1:27pm
Tags
pink
,
egg
,
fossil
,
trolls
,
barnie props
JackieR
ace
Could be an ammonite
August 7th, 2023
