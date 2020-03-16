Previous
basically, by anniesue
51 / 365

basically,

if you're not panic-buying pasta, toilet rolls or tinned veg, you'll be alright
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani
I needed pasta! And found some 🍝
March 18th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani but you'll want to eat it - and then what?!
March 18th, 2020  
