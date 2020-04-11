Previous
veeery interesting by anniesue
veeery interesting

I am so lucky my creatures are as fascinated by the same stuff as I am. This is some 'tar' - we've had roadworks, and the workers sealed the edges of the new tarmac with some liquid stuff. And this was a dribble. Also - see Blanche's new pink tail.
11th April 2020

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
