207 / 365
Two of Six
were very interested in the various offerings left at Castlerigg Stone Circle after the Solstice celebrations
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
rat
neolithic
stone circle
castlerigg
yotr
Desi
They do look interested indeed. That offering looks a little out of place somehow.
December 22nd, 2020
Caryn
Don't rats like to eat wax sometimes? I know we used to have to put the saddle soap in rodent proof boxes because they'd eat that.
December 22nd, 2020
