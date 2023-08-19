Sign up
Photo 443
garden harvest
or at least I was gardening, and my neighbour came over with half a melon she didn't want and then a couple of homegrown tomatoes - the yellow ones were delicious!
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
0
0
Annie-Sue
1
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
DSC-WX350
19th August 2023 4:57pm
red
yellow
melon
cherry tomatoes
