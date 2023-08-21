Previous
not so fast now! by anniesue
not so fast now!

when I went to open the garage door, this was an interesting unfurling shape which wanted photographing - by the time I was ready to leave (an uncertain time later) it was out!
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
narayani ace
Gotta be quick!
August 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I don't go fast in the morning!
August 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
it was fast or you were slow
August 21st, 2023  
