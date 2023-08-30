Previous
virtue* rewarded by anniesue
Photo 449

virtue* rewarded

no virtue was actually expended! ;-)

Not sure how I missed this before it became a six inch spike! Two more in the same pot - and another couple in the second pot.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Is it a stick of asparagus 😀
August 30th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond let me melt some butter and I'll test it out!
August 30th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@anniesue just read the tags! Apologies my rubbish horticultural, and vegetable, knowledge
August 30th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha!
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise