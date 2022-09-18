Sign up
193 / 365
catching up
there has been such a lot to watch - and not really enough time
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
1
Annie-Sue
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Tags
tiger
,
huck
,
globemaster
,
yott
Phil Sandford
ace
There is a lovely story about the choosing of that aircraft to repatriate the Queen’s body from Scotland. The repatriation of Princess Diana was problematic with the executive jet, so the Royal Air Force looked at using another plane and had the choice of the C17 and the C130 as the requirement was a short landing at Northolt. The C130 was discounted because of noise, and after a rehearsal with the C17 to prove it was feasible, the Queen’s permission was sought as the plane was synonymous with the repatriation of our dead and injured soldiers from Afghanistan. Her response - “if it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”
September 19th, 2022
