catching up by anniesue
193 / 365

catching up

there has been such a lot to watch - and not really enough time
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
52% complete

View this month »

Phil Sandford ace
There is a lovely story about the choosing of that aircraft to repatriate the Queen’s body from Scotland. The repatriation of Princess Diana was problematic with the executive jet, so the Royal Air Force looked at using another plane and had the choice of the C17 and the C130 as the requirement was a short landing at Northolt. The C130 was discounted because of noise, and after a rehearsal with the C17 to prove it was feasible, the Queen’s permission was sought as the plane was synonymous with the repatriation of our dead and injured soldiers from Afghanistan. Her response - “if it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”
September 19th, 2022  
