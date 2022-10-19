Previous
a bit of a move by anniesue
a bit of a move

I was hanging around at home today, waiting for the electrician, so various cleaning and rearranging - and gardening - went on - assisted by the fact that my pc is in for a service
19th October 2022

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR
Recognise that scruffy handwriting! PC in for a service? Hope passes its MOT too
October 19th, 2022  
