224 / 365
a bit of a move
I was hanging around at home today, waiting for the electrician, so various cleaning and rearranging - and gardening - went on - assisted by the fact that my pc is in for a service
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
tiger
,
tigers
,
yott
JackieR
ace
Recognise that scruffy handwriting! PC in for a service? Hope passes its MOT too
October 19th, 2022
