268 / 365
late tea and biscuits
and - 10 months in - a new contender. Was doing some clearing of boxes in the "study" (hahahahahahahahaha!) - and found Azzura. I rather think she was brought home from old work in 2012. Not positive how she got to be mine before that!!!
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
white
,
tiger
,
yott
,
azzura
