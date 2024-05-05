IIWII

Got up early enough to do a workout and relax a little before Charlie came to visit with his PS5 this afternoon 🎮 we watched a bit of Shameless and he showcased his PS5 for me, then we popped across Subway so the lad could get a footlong sub & nachos. Then we spent all afternoon co-op'ing Astro's Playroom trying get him his first ever Platinum trophy 🏆 when he went back home just after 5pm, he was well on the way to popping it... and then he messaged me an hour or two later proudly letting me know he'd done it! 😁



Meanwhile I'd gotten back to working up a sweat with a Just Run 10k 🏃🏼‍♂️ whilst watching Physical 100 on Netflix.



Then 7pm rolled around, and I'd made plans to see my bestie Sammy who I've not see in almost a year... so I got myself showered and smartened up excitedly... sent her messages on Messenger, WhatsApp and Snapchat, all without reply... even went round knock on her door because I was looking forward to seeing her... but again, no reply 😣 hope she's okay and nothing has happened to her!



After resigning myself to the fact I wasn't seeing my friend today after all, I returned back home and plonked myself in front of the TV 📺 spent the night watching In Time on Netflix instead... it is what it is! 🙃