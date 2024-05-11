Eiffel

Woke up at a reasonable time, around 10ish, and had a chill morning with Roblox and Tik-Tok. After dinner we headed up Hanley on the peasant wagon to go Primark literally to buy Lysh some "white frilly socks" for the baby shower we're attending tomorrow. Naturally she also twisted my arm into getting her some new lace PJ's because no shopping trip is complete without spending more than intended 😂 afterwards we popped to Starbucks at the bosses request 🫡 I had a creme brulee cold brew and she had a Very Berry Refresha (which I ended up finishing because she didn't like it 🙃💁🏼‍♂️). Then we wandered up to Hanley Forest Park for a couple hours (and of course we went for ice creams whilst there 🍨🍦) then headed home for 7ish to have some tea 🍴 and now we're watching the Melanie Martinez K12 film together again since Bug loves it so much 🥰



Been looking out the window constantly since about 10pm hoping to see the Aurora make a second appearance, alas, it's mugged me right off so I'm going bed defeated! Whilst I was waiting, Lysh had gone bed so I'd put my headphones in to watch some TV on my phone - my door bust open and Bug appeared brandishing an Eiffel Tower ornament like a knife - said she'd been shouting me and after not getting a response had panicking thinking someone had broke in and killed me - bless her little duck! Was crying and everything because she was so worried! 🥹🥰