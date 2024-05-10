Aurora ✗

Kendrick Lamar has absolutely cooked Drake 🔥



Had a fun night with Lysh 💛 she's been dancing in the front room making Tik-Toks and we've been playing guess the song from the intro 🎶 for Melanie Martinez's 3 albums, then the Amazon Music 40 Most Played Songs this week playlist, then a random Gacha playlist 😅 I can't even front, the speed of some responses was ludicrous! 🤯



T invited us to go some inflatable water course thing tomorrow but after initial interest, Lysh had a big minge about having to wear a wetsuit and helmet and said she wasn't going 🙃🥴 tbf it did also say participants must be able to swim 50m unaided and she isn't sure that she can. But still... it looked mega fun! 🤦🏼‍♂️



Ree has also messaged asking about what annual leave I can have in August 2025 😂 work don't let us book PTO until the same year pretty much so I won't have a clue for another 7-months unless they work outside the rules to accommodate! 😬



Seeing the Aurora Borealis from your doorstep in Stoke is like swimming with dolphins at Dimensions. Sure you can tell people you've done it, but it's not quite the same flex... 💁🏼‍♂️ (this may be partially copium).