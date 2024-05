DDNS

Sprinkle, sprinkle? Nah, Drizzle, drizzle.



Had a fairly standard performance at the pub quiz tonight with T & Stace; didn't win but also didnt do horrendous. Taking it as a dub overall - had fun either way. Did enjoy having a few bevs after a lovely sunny day. Didn't enjoy the diatribe where MGTOW was besmirched as hateful and misogynistic. Ended the night with a lengthy conversation with T about DDNS in respect of Starlink VPN's 😂