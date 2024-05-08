Sh!thouse

Today begins with Facebook removing a photo of Lysh from 2016 because she had no top on; wouldn't be so frustrating if it wasn't part of my Take Daily project whereby now there is a missing photo from an otherwise unbroken chronological sequence spanning over 5,000 photos and almost 14 years. "Your photo goes against our Community Standards on nudity or sexual activity" regarding "showing female nipples, except to talk about breast feeding, the moments after giving birth, health or an act of protest" 🙄🤬



Been a strange sort of night. Went Tesco so I don't need rush tomorrow before the pub quiz. Got an Uber back thanks to TJ and had a brief chat with Lysh whilst I put the shopping away. Then did a Just Run 10k (5/18/1/18/1/18/5) whilst watching Physical 100 and cooking a Pasta Bake. Strava stats guesstimate my pace at 7:43 /km for 7.4km.



Then Ree messaged me about Lysh's passport renewal since it transpires the Passport Office now require copies of Court Orders sending in with the application... so I've ended up dredging through all the old paperwork from Court which has been a clusterfuck of PTSD to be frank. Weird reading back over all the shithousery I had to deal with and all the bullshit hoops I had to jump through. The enforceable Court Order still says I only have Lysh for 6hrs on a Saturday, and I aren't allowed to take her any of my relatives houses! 🤯