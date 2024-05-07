First Down

Distractions today courtesy of Charlie messaging me on Snapchat whilst I'm at work because he was up gaming all night and as a result hasn't gone school today! 🙃🤦🏼‍♂️ he's started buying games for easy Platinum's like Stroke the Fish where you literally stroke a fish 2,000x to get a Platinum trophy... I had to break the news to him that nobody is going to be impressed by such low hanging fruit! 🙈



First time using Strava tonight, a little 3k run to get an idea of my pace; admittedly almost killed myself off but ran at 5:28/km (Best Effort 1K was 4:56/km) 🏃🏼‍♂️ for clarity, that pace is surely not sustainable for 5k at present, nevermind further distances! Tough Mudder 15k is end of July. There is work to be done! 🦵🏼



7 years & 26 days later... spanning a staggering 497-pages and 91,617 words... after more writers blocks and distractions than I care to admit... I am able to write something I feared I never would be able to: my first draft of Lightfade is complete!! 🤯✍🏼