Today has included helping Sammie with OneDrive, writing a Character Statement for Pete, weeding the garden after noticing how overgrown it had become, and realising that Ree has booked a hotel for their holiday next year a mere 5-minute drive away from where I'm taking Lysh this year! Small fucking world! 😂
Been for a few pints with me old mukka Pete 🍻 had a very disconcerting end to the night being practically hounded out the Forresters by over zealous staff impatient to lock up - really not a good impression having someone yelling at you to neck your pint and leave when last orders was only 15-minutes ago... let's be realistic, don't serve pints at 22:45 if you want everyone out the door at bang on 23:00! It doesn't exactly make you want to hurry back! 🙄😐
Couple observations in response to my friend Hoodhop's latest blog post at [ https://mindys-stuff.com/blogs/news/may-21st-2024]. Tik-Tok is a moth to a flame for parasocial relationships (see what I did there?); insofar as it largely encourages people to invest heavily in creators who do not actually reciprocate any investment in you. Kinda like OnlyFans; they have this fake veneer of caring, but it's largely just to keep their audience coming back for more. In respect of the narcissism that is prevalent therein, I heard a phrase I liked previously about social media from Prince EA: "I am so tired of performing in a pageantry of vanity and conforming to this accepted form of digital insanity." I concur. A lot of social media is demo reel, heavily edited and filtered, credit culture, buy-now-pay-later, best outtakes shithousery that drives people into depression trying to compete with unrealistic standards of beauty and lifestyle. I have a current battle trying to keep my daughter out of the toxic sinkhole as best I can. The memes topic is poignant considering I read an article just yesterday in respect of how political correctness seeks to surreptitiously nullify coded language - which by extension destroys an entire subset of communication methods such as sarcasm or subliminals, or even, dare I say memes. May be worth a few minutes of your time to reflect on: [ https://lastreviotheory.blogspot.com/2023/04/decoding-hidden-meaning-behind-message.html]
"Those who believe, and those who are Jewish, and the Christians, and the Sabeans — any who believe in Allah and the Last Day, and act righteously — will have their reward with their Lord; they have nothing to fear, nor will they grieve." [Reading the Quran]