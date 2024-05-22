Mareanie

Typical bipolar English weather in a nutshell; on Sunday, it was that baking hot I went out for a walk around Westport in shorts and tee 🌞 Today, a mere two days later, there is a monsoon severe enough that I've arrived at work totally soaked to the skin ☔ now I'm sat here in wet clothes, thanks weather, kids crying now 💁🏼‍♂️



Imagine being a 36yr old man with nothing better to do on a Wednesday night than to walk down Burslem Park Pavilion in the piss pouring rain simply to enter your Mareanie into a Showcase event on Pokemon Go! ☔😂 obviously I jest about having nothing better to do - I've been working on my novel Lightfade since I got back, rewrites, edits, and corrections 🤗✍🏼