Poster

Tonight has been spent entirely helping with Uni work, despite not being enrolled on any courses! 🥴😂 I literally got in from work, and then immediately worked on two posters from 19:10 until 00:35, stopping only to cook myself some food at 21:30 😐😪 going bed at almost 2am is going to be regretted tomorrow when I'm running on coffee and daydreams...



Then I've agreed Lysh can stay over for the Bank Holiday despite the fact I was actually looking forward to having a day off to myself to relax - I just can't bring myself to be the kind of Dad who doesn't spend time with his kid whenever the opportunity arises! I didn't fight through Court to be in her life for nothing! 🙈💛