Whomp

After being perpetually annoyed by the Yazoo advert whilst binging Dawson's Creek, I thought fuck this, I'm subbing to ITVX Premium since it's only £5.99 a month. I cancelled off Disney+ since I'm not watching anything on there atm which negates £4.99 of the cost anyway... then I tried to sub to ITVX... 😐 Fuck me, what a palaver! First the website won't let me sub, keeps throwing up "Something went wrong with your payment. Please check your payment details and try again." 🙄 so then I'm on my phone on the ITVX app and give it a crack through that - ends up being processed via Google Play, and initially that's giving me an error too because it won't let me input my CVV 😤 ...but finally goes through... right, sound. Go to play an episode of Dawson's Creek to be met with a message stating: "We're sorry, due to licensing restrictions this programme will contain ads." Fuck my actual sanity... 💀😂



Really considered going for a run tonight after mapping out some 5km/10km routes nearby, but then by the time I'd finished mapping them, it was late & I couldn't be arsed ✌😂 Bought some Haribo instead and spent the night relaxing on the sofa gaming and watching TV without a single fuck given 📺🎮

