Trilogy

Waking up to WhatsApp messages from your kid calling you a liar because you told them you couldn't get tickets to the Melanie Martinez Trilogy Tour is not the one... 🥴 it appears that she's Googled it herself and you can still get 2x tickets for 7pm at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Sept 20th for £326 💁🏼‍♂️ so therefore me saying I couldn't get tickets was a lie allegedly... 🙃 because, ya'no, the only thing relevant is whether there are tickets available for sale... not other logistics like work commitments, travel considerations, or even the actual unaffordable cost of the tickets... 🙄



I am such a soft touch fuck sake. Just paid almost £300 for Melanie Martinez Trilogy Tour tickets 🥴😂 not telling her yet though!



Baha, been pub quiz at Horn & Trumpet without realising it was Disney/Pixar themed, fuck sake! Sammie turned up after 3 rounds of failure to drag us from the brink of humiliation! Been a laugh regardless, even if we did shit overall finishing like 7th. I've had 5 pints of Neck Oil, and now I'm gonna have a Punk IPA at home - fuck offff 😂