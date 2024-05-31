Houdini

Questioning my life choices this morning with my woolly head! 🍻🥴



[Playing Yazuka: Like a Dragon]

It has taken me over a month to reach a measly 5hrs of playtime. The game just does not compel me to play it due to the relentless start/stop of gameplay/cutscenes. I feel as though my apathy toward this game is holding up my backlog since I never feel motivated to play it. Reluctantly, I think I am going to have to abandon it simply so I can move onto something more engaging from my backlog.



Tonight has been spent listening to Eminem, watching YouTube Shorts, and being repeatedly asked if Lysh can use the PC to play Papa's Freezeria... 💻



[Playing Nour

I have no idea what is going on. I am smashing everything up with a meat tenderizer, slicing every food into little chunks, then hurling it all over the floor. There is also some cute jellyfish stealing my food, and I also seem to be playing music. I have no idea what is going on, but it's sure fun.