Dog Ruff

Woke up nursing a sore head and got myself up and alive (to the ironic soundtrack of next doors dog whining incessantly); got ready for Charlie to visit... aaaand he's not coming again! 💁🏼‍♂️😅



Spent this glorious sunny afternoon wandering around Burslem Park and the surrounding area playing Pokemon Go 🤳🌞 I was totally unaware it was the Dog Show Day until I got there and there were dogs everywhere I looked! 🐕🐩 got back home, video chatted with Bug, and now I'm going to find something eat! 🍝



[Playing Nour]

Finished. Fun little game to play, though controls can be a little janky so not bothering for the Platinum trophy. Don't overthink it and you'll likely enjoy it.