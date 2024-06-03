BB-28

[Playing Death Stranding]

Finally took the plunge and committed to another lengthy title from my backlog. Couple hours in so far; thoroughly invested, intrigued, and confused 😂 stunning vistas of beautiful expansive terrain, vibrant foliage, ebbing streams that open into plunging waterfalls that cascade down beautiful cliffs... nightmare rain that makes you grow old instantly, a telepathic baby in a tank that connects to you via an artificial umbilical cord, floating invisible smoke people, voidouts where you die and destroy entire cities like a human atom bomb but then come back alive after, and then carrying the President's dead body over hazardous cliffs to an incinerator are just a few choice highlights from the journey so far! 🤯🤪