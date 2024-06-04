HR2

Planned on running last night but didn't feel up to it, settled for jumping rope instead. All day been thinking how I cba to run tonight either but knew it needed to be done so forced myself off my ass to work on Zone 2 HR training 🏃🏼‍♂️ then smashed in a very appreciated plate of wholegrain rice, tuna and veg that surely filled a hole 🎣🍚🫛



Planned on venturing back out into the wild expanse on Death Stranding to deliver some cargo 🚶🏼🎒🎮 but ended up dicking around watching YouTube, playing Pokemon Go, and working on Lightfade instead 📺🤳🏼✍🏼