Parker

Random shower thoughts this morning toying with the idea that I could be a grandad in like 5yrs if my parenting has been shit 😐 also wondering what Lysh's life will look like... what will she do for work? Will she get married? Have kids? Relocate? It's weird to realise how fast she's growing up, and how quickly these things will come to the realm of possibility!



As someone who avoids drama at all costs, it's wild to see the absurd situations some people get themselves into for no apparent reason! 🤐🤨 Imagine being toxic about stuff that does not concern you - like, why? What are you achieving? Then being surprised when there are consequences or when you're held accountable? 🥴 I don't get it at all - life is difficult enough dealing with the curveballs that come your way regardless; why provoke even more stress or conflict? Make it make sense. I'll stick to my winning philosophy: Not my circus, not my monkeys.



Finished second in the pub quiz, ayyy 🙌🏼 dubious points difference between ourselves and first place (allegedly 15pts) but meh, still feels good 😜 also, transpires that hinting for a lift is the same as outright asking for a lift which is news to me... I always thought saying "if anyone is in the area" was less pressure than saying outright "can I have a lift" but apparently not 🤷🏼‍♂️ from now on, I'll just walk/taxi it and not even broach it, because I have an aversion to feeling like a charity case!