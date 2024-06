Veg

I genuinely consider reverting to sobriety every time I wake up feeling groggy after drinking 🍺🥴



It has been a day consisting of high priority, last minute delegated, tedious tasks. Delightful 🙃



Chill night with Bug 😮‍💨 she didn't want go see the sunset tonight so we've spent it vegging on the sofa with a munch, singing and laughing at videos together 😊 now she's curled up under her blankets & I reckon she'll be asleep before long! 😴