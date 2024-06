Waylaid

Tonight Lysh has been begging me to move house so she can have a trampoline 😂 sending me links to houses for sale like that's in the realms of possibility! 🫡 I'd told Pete I would go round help him sort through some paperwork, but instead we ended up down the Forresters again 🍻 Dan the Landlord joined us again but at least this time Pete stayed until closing time 🥴😂