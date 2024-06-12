Solitude

Day three with Pete and today we are actually going to sort out this paperwork rather than going Forresters 😂🍻



Ecky thump! Third time is not the charm! It's gone Pete tong! 😂🙈 Change of plans means I've got the night to myself - so I've done a workout, cooked myself some tea, fixed a registry issue with Windows 11 which has been pissing me off for weeks (CS4 BIB.dll shellex crashing Explorer.exe), and I'm now sat watching CityBoysHQ react to An Idiot Abroad S2 and sorting through the bazillion photos in my camera roll to free up some memory on my phone before I go Malta... which is taking hours! 🥴😅 I also made a Party on PoGo by partnering with my alt account on Lysh's old iPad just so I can exploit my way to clearing these quests solo! 🥴🤣