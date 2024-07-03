360

"Fun day at work" he said, lying through his teeth 😒 need another holiday I reckon 🛫 I am so over compliance, regulation, audits and incompetence... yikes. Perhaps it's actually Dunning–Kruger, but I'm convinced that so many people just cosplay their job roles with no actual clue what the fuck they are actually doing! 🥴



Been Tesco and saw Snowballs which I'd completely forgot existed and was like fuck yeah, get in my basket! Simple pleasures! 😂



Lovely sunset tonight 🌇 I was popping round to see Pete after getting concerned by the radio silence when I saw how pretty the sky was, so I had a little detour across the estate to get a better view 😅 then I headed back and was reassured to know my old pal's okay and just needed some solitude, which I totally respect. I have such a limited social battery that I have to lock myself away to recharge quite often, so I totally get it! 🙌🏼



Fuck, that reminds me - Lysh has had me install 'Life360' and now she's monitoring my movements - she sent me a message earlier with a snapshot of my taxi ride home from Tesco with a comment saying "??" 😂 I'm like, really? Feeling like I've got to explain where I am to my 11yr old bahaha! 😵



Been cluing myself up on these manifestos ahead of tomorrows election... what flavour of shithousery are going to be fucking us and the country for the next term? 🥴✍🏼