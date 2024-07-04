Reform

Productive day at work, then walked back home, got changed and headed straight back out the door again 😅



First up was heading down the polling station to place a cross in a box for Reform UK; I know they won't win, but their policies align most with my own views, and I feel they will provide more of an opposition against Labour (who are surely going to landslide it) than the Tories will ❌



Straight out the polling station, and off for a run! Need ramp up my frequency as Tough Mudder approaches at the end of this month, because I hate running and I am pretty shit at it too so... 💁🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️ boxed off a little 5K and was blowing out my ass by the time I got home 🥵🤣



Smashed in some steak and veg whilst watching some election news on YouTube, then woke up Pete and went down Forresters for a little catchup then grabbed a couple bottles from the garage to have back at the house 😁🍻



Then I got distracted chatting to John on Messenger and went bed much later than I'd intended! 🥴😂