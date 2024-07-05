🩸Swimwear

Lysh is back into craft phase with a list as long as her arm of Melanie Martinez DIY projects she wants to do... 📝 first up, painting her jeans... 🤨 no Lysh, not happening. Next!



Mad sprint out the door to go see the sunset after Lysh noticed out the back window that the sky looked pretty 🌇 next thing I'm down the park with her, up the climbing frame in sliders ffs 😂



I have spent the last 2hrs looking for period swimwear I can go buy tomorrow for Bug, with no success... 🥴😤 we've got a date with a hot tub tomorrow and of course, monthly events pop up to piss us off 🩸 I am so frustrated, and Lysh is laying behind me singing Christmas songs at the top of her lungs which would usually amuse me, but I am so frustrated at not being able find anywhere to get any swimwear that it's just annoying me... 😔😓👙



Also, just for added fun, I bought her two packs of pads the other week and she's taken them all to her Mum's and not brought them back 💁🏼‍♂️ "we can just go buy some more" she says... yeah, we can Lysh, but I shouldn't have too... 🫡🙄