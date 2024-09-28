Geeking

Tell Bug we're going the bank shortly so she need's to get ready. "I don't want to go today, I just want chill". Unlucky kid, go get dressed... 💁🏼‍♂️



Of course, Lysh then left getting ready until the 11th hour (including getting me to safety pin her jeans up at the ankle whilst we were waiting for the taxi to arrive). Then we had the pleasure of listening to the taxi driver with one headphone in chatting to someone and singing in a foreign language all the way to Hanley 😐🫡



Been the bank to sort this debit card. What a nonsense. After a quick DPA check etc, they said they'll post a new PIN to Lysh's address. I asked why they couldn't have just sent that without us having to come into branch - apparently it's an added security measure they have to do it when you can't access the app... 🙄 make it make sense! We popped Maccies for a Banana Milkshake, but ended up getting some fries and a McFlurry too 🍟 then we spent a couple hours window shopping in HMV and Primark. Bug is a proper little geek wishlisting everything in HMV 🤣 now we've had a wander up to the park for an hour or so! 👌🏼🛝



After saying she didn't want to wear a coat & that she'd be warm enough without one, it's always amusing to see Bug concede defeat and be grateful that I knew better & brought her a coat in my bag! Had a walk back home with a little stop off at the NISA for a snack, then we've made some homemade pizza for tea 🍕🤤



Accidentally Gorilla glued my fingers whilst repairing Lysh's pocket mirror from Antalya 😅



Spent the night singing along to Eminem and playing Minecraft with Bug on Land Dang again 🎤🎮