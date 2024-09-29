Stanley

Chill day ahead... for Lysh at least 😅 I need sort our meals, do the dishes and the laundry, clean the bathroom, finalise these invite designs, and whatever else crops up! 🙃



Bit of simple Halloween Baking today with Bug making some monster cookies! 🧌🍪



That's the birthday invites finalised for Flip Out - since I'm paying, I'm grateful for Bug having a small friend group 🤣🙈 I'm even saving a few bob because Evie is no longer invited - apparently she's ditched Lysh's friendship group for another clique? 🤷🏼‍♂️😂



Bit of fodder and going polish off the last few episodes of Brassic I reckon, fucking love this show 🙌🏼📺



Frustratingly, I am really hitting that slump with Mass Effect 😫 I want to push through it and get into the sequels, because this series is overwhelmingly heralded as being bang on... but whenever I get the chance to sit down and game, I find myself defaulting to Minecraft, or just not bothering because I simply am not enthused to play it 😟 I don't want to DNF it, because I really do want to like it... but for now, I think I may just start something new and leave it to one side with the genuine intention of coming back to it at a later date 🎮



[Playing The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe]

It's giving... Superliminal x Portal... and that's a good thing, this narration is fucking genius! 🤣🎮