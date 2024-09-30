Really good day at work including helping Stace with Mendeley and a somewhat reassuring compliance meeting 😅 Then had a nice swim home in this torrential downpour 🏊🏼♂️☔ I've watched the first couple episodes of LOTR: Rings of Power S2 📺 had a brief video call with Bug whilst I was doing the dishes & cooking some tea 👨🏼🍳🥕🥩
[Playing The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe]
Honestly, I cannot overstate how fucking hilarious this game is. It's so intuitive and chock full of humour, satire, and wit. I have not stopped smiling and laughing all the way through playing it... 10/10.
Firewatch?? Rocket League?? What is happening!? I am a heartless bastard!? 👶🏼🔥😂