M35 by anothab
M35

Had a walk up Hanley to get some craft stuff for Lysh's homework project, and some little dickhead pigeon flies past & slaps me in the eye with its's wing! 😂😫

[Watching LOTR: The Rings of Power]
Elendil should have let Valandil kill Kemen, the horrible little bitch. Hate these smug little cunts; reminded me of Draco Malfoy and Joffrey Baratheon.

[Playing Mass Effect]
Tonight I've just been exploring loads of the different smaller planets in the M35 Mako, and dare I say it, having fun doing so? Hadn't even realised until today that the Sol system in ME1 is our own galaxy including Earth! 🎮
3rd October 2024

Ben

@anothab
