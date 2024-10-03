M35

Had a walk up Hanley to get some craft stuff for Lysh's homework project, and some little dickhead pigeon flies past & slaps me in the eye with its's wing! 😂😫



[Watching LOTR: The Rings of Power]

Elendil should have let Valandil kill Kemen, the horrible little bitch. Hate these smug little cunts; reminded me of Draco Malfoy and Joffrey Baratheon.



[Playing Mass Effect]

Tonight I've just been exploring loads of the different smaller planets in the M35 Mako, and dare I say it, having fun doing so? Hadn't even realised until today that the Sol system in ME1 is our own galaxy including Earth! 🎮