Petty

Earlier, Phil (a work colleague) asked me how old Lysh was turning this year. I said 12. He say's, you must be coming up to 30 now then. Confused, I asked him to clarify what he meant. "You must be nearly 30yrs old" he says innocently. "I'm 37", I reply, bemused. "What?! Really!? I thought you were like, 28!", he responds incredulously 😂 No Phil, I didn't have Lysh when I was 16... 🤯 this follows on from the other week when Jude and Dee were also both shocked to hear how old I am. It's all quite amusing to me, because trust me, I definitely feel 37 years old! 🤣



Just popped out to see Sammie, Lance, and Tommy on my work car park 🥰 borrowed Sammie my coat because she didn't have one with her, and had a little hold of Tom. Omg, he makes me so broody! 😩



Finished off Stanley Parable. What a little treat of a game. Even convinced Tim to pop in for half hour earlier to give it a spin.



Pokemon Go pettiness. If I can't earn coins, neither can you.



Been out for a couple scoops with Pete down the boozer 🍻 where we were befriended by some really impressive criminals who had recently come out of prison and had been bowling to celebrate. Me and Pete were proper jealous of how cool they were; it was truly enviable just how amazing and awe inspiring their criminal records were. If I were religious, I'd have shunned God, and defected to worshipping these criminals instead, because they were so phenomenally remarkable! I hope one day I can also be a criminal and can boast about it to strangers in the pub! It's now my biggest aspiration in life! 🙃 after we left the pub, we popped back mine for a tinny under the guise it was just to round off the night when there was really the ulterior motive of showing Pete how funny The Stanley Parable is... 😂🎮