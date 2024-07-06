Sleepover

I haven't been so stressed in months 🩸👙 After another couple hours unsuccessfully hunting down period swimwear with Lysh periodically having a meltdown behind me, I have only managed to find some in stock at Derby Primark (according to online). Looked at trains etc to weigh up how feasible it would be; answer - not at all. Then Sammie rings them up to confirm and reserve the stock because Emma has offered to go and grab them on her break, then drive down and drop them off when she finishes work in Derby later on! 🥰🥹 So fucking appreciative right now! ❤️



Packed our overnight bags... (well, Lysh packed a full suitcase) 😂 then had a wander down to Longport Station and caught a train down to Stafford around 5pm 🚅 the train was empty so we spread out and took full advantage of the abundance of seating 😁



Disembarked and had a little walk through Victoria Park and over to the nearby play area where Lysh enjoyed herself so much she asked if we can come back soon 🛝



Went to meet Lance from work, then nipped shop for supplies before grabbing a Maccies and heading back to his to eat 🍟 got to see Sammie and baby Tommy again 👩🏼‍🍼👶🏼 we all sat and watched England scrape another painful to watch victory ⚽🍻



Emma dropped off a bag of supplies for Lysh (after first taking them to my house in error 🫣) - thank you so much Jord and Em! Totally saved the night for us! 🙏🏼💕



Me, Lance, and Lysh then went out in the hot tub for a couple hours relaxing and singing along to the Echo 🍻🎶 then we all headed back inside, got showered and prepared snacks to watch The Sea Beast 🍫📺 Sammie & Lysh had bowls of Weetos at like half midnight 🥣😅 Lance dozed off first (we noticed immediately by his snoring 😅) shortly followed by Lysh 😪💤 called it a night and went to get tucked up in bed! 😴🛌🏼