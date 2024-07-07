Bedrot

Up at 09:30 to get our stuff together and head back home 🥱 had a great night and a decent sleep - thanks for having us over, Sammie & Lance! 🥰 Lance dropped us back off at home mid-morning and now Lysh seems to just want to veg so I'm taking care of some domestic duties.



Ended up watching the rest of The Sea Beast that we'd abandoned last night 🐲🌊 but then most the afternoon has been spent with Lysh doing what she's calling "bedrotting" which is apparently defined as "lying in bed and being unproductive" (only Lysh does it in on the sofa instead 🤣) - and she has compiled a £750+ shopping list for her ideal double/kingsize bed and associated trappings 🙃



After Bug went home at 6pm, I went and made a new PoGo Route around the estate, then did the final Just Run 10K whilst watching Physical 100 🏃🏼‍♂️📺 then I sat and ate a full Pasta Bake whilst watching Fighting With The Family on Netflix, which then led to me watching a slew of Paige videos on YouTube (whilst trying this new Dairy Milk &more Praline) because I love going down a good rabbit hole! 🤼‍♀️🤔