Make & Bake

Lysh busts into my room at 07:20ish and starts faffing in my window. "Aww, I wanted see the sunrise, but houses are in the way". I just lay there groggily, more asleep than awake. "I've been awake for an hour already. I can't get back asleep, I've been tossing and turning", she announces, "you can go back asleep, but I'm going downstairs." Ok. 2-minutes later, as I'm dozing back off her voice booms up the stairs. "Daaad, have we got Amazon Prime? I want to watch the Horrid Henry movie, but it says it's only on Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 30-day trial." Few minutes discussing why I can't easily just talk her through logging into it on her Xbox from my bed. Start dozing back off again. "Daaad, the third episode of The Amazing Digital Circus has been released!" Right, fine, I'll get up fuck sake. "Why? All I did was let you know." Obviously you're just going to keep shouting upstairs every few minutes and waking me back up so what's the point! 5hrs 40 sleep. Feel like a zombie, fuck sake. Get me some coffee, it's going to be a long day! ☕



Bahaha, it's defo going to be one of those days 🫡🤦🏼‍♂️ Try to book Flip Out and go through all the booking process to then be scuppered at the payment page because the NatWest app is down. Really does make you think, we are so dependent on technology these days... thankfully it wasn't something I urgently needed to pay for!



Finished off the homework and it looks pretty fucking boss tbh. Layered sheets of plastic in cardboard framing, with stepping between each sheet, creating the illusion of a 3D cell suspended in water. Proper chuffed with the outcome (and so is Lysh 😂).



Stopped playing Minecraft just long enough to come and bake some pumpkin jam tarts with Bug 🥧🎃



Others can say whatever they like, but tbh, I've proper enjoyed LOTR: The Rings of Power. Just watched the S2 finale, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens in S3 🙌🏼👌🏼



Back in the M35 Mako, back exploring the many clusters of Mass Effect! 🌖🚀🌌