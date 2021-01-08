Previous
Guy's Cambridge building by artsygang
Guy's Cambridge building

Thank you very much Guy for allowing us to paint from your gorgeous photo https://365project.org/gbeauchamp/365/2021-03-04
This is done in watercolour and ink.
@monikozi
ace
Susan Wakely ace
You have matched this to the Colours in Guys picture perfectly.
March 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great building, great painting
March 11th, 2021  
