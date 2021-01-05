Previous
Lesley's cottage by artsygang
3 / 365

Lesley's cottage

This is done in watercolour and ink, based on Lesley's @tinley23 https://365project.org/tinley23/holidays
Thank you Lesley for allowing us to paint this beauty.
It took me an awful lot of time to put things in the right places. I first drew in pencil, then outlined in ink and afterwards I painted with watercolour.
The thing I dislike in the painting is that plant creeping up the brick wall on the left hand. It looks very flat. And I made a mistake when outlining the windows, so I had to correct with white gel pen all the window frames.
I like the overall result very much. it is a lovely cottage and a very good image to draw from.
@monikozi
5th January 2021

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful cottage and beautiful painting!
March 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Pretty painting of a lovely little cottage
March 4th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
The overall picture gives off a feeling of warmth.
With regards to the bush on the left - maybe introduce some darker patches towards the bottom of the bush.
March 4th, 2021  
