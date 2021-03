Lesley's cottage

This is done in watercolour and ink, based on Lesley's @tinley23 Thank you Lesley for allowing us to paint this beauty.It took me an awful lot of time to put things in the right places. I first drew in pencil, then outlined in ink and afterwards I painted with watercolour.The thing I dislike in the painting is that plant creeping up the brick wall on the left hand. It looks very flat. And I made a mistake when outlining the windows, so I had to correct with white gel pen all the window frames.I like the overall result very much. it is a lovely cottage and a very good image to draw from.