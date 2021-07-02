Previous
Next
Window with flowers by artsygang
122 / 365

Window with flowers

An attempt in ink, or, to sound artsy, a 'study' :) Actually, I can't get myself to pick up the paints. But this image is in the back of my mind. I want to paint it in acrylics, but when its turn comes.
@monikozi
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise