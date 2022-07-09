Sign up
Scene optimizer focuses
I just love it when the scene optimizer identifies the faces in my drawings as faces. It's a confidence booster :D
@monikozi
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
katy
ace
@monikozi
What are you talking about I can’t imagine it not identifying them they are so good. This is it a bit of an oxymoron. If she is focusing on the game she would not be thinking about feeling like drawing, would she? Nevertheless a terrific painting
July 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@grammyn
Hahaaaa, Katy!!! She probably is focusing on her next move. The feeling like drawing is my mantra. I usually add it to all my drawings in hope that it becomes a truth and a true feeling.
July 20th, 2022
