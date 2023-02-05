Previous
Perky Penguin by artsygang
256 / 365

Perky Penguin

One of my granddaughters is fond of penguins so I painted this for her this morning
5th February 2023 5th Feb 23

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
Photo Details

katy ace
I have been haviong so much copying other artists. Someday I will do my own maybe but @monikozi is right the practice is good for me
March 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn perky is so cute . What a great little character.
March 19th, 2023  
