256 / 365
Perky Penguin
One of my granddaughters is fond of penguins so I painted this for her this morning
5th February 2023
5th Feb 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
katy
ace
I have been haviong so much copying other artists. Someday I will do my own maybe but
@monikozi
is right the practice is good for me
March 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
perky is so cute . What a great little character.
March 19th, 2023
